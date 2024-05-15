Left Menu

Georgia's 'foreign agents' bill is step in wrong direction, NATO says

Updated: 15-05-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:54 IST
Georgia's "foreign agents" bill, passed Tuesday by the country's parliament, is a step in the wrong direction, a NATO spokesperson said on Wednesday, the alliance adding its voice to other Western critics of the law.

"(The bill) takes Georgia further away from European and Euro-Atlantic integration. We urge Georgia to change course and respect the right to peaceful protest," the spokesperson added.

