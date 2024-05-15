Georgia's 'foreign agents' bill is step in wrong direction, NATO says
Georgia's "foreign agents" bill, passed Tuesday by the country's parliament, is a step in the wrong direction, a NATO spokesperson said on Wednesday, the alliance adding its voice to other Western critics of the law.
"(The bill) takes Georgia further away from European and Euro-Atlantic integration. We urge Georgia to change course and respect the right to peaceful protest," the spokesperson added.
