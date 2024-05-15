Left Menu

Macron summons French ministers to tackle escalating tensions in New Caledonia

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has convened a meeting of top ministers to discuss spiralling violence in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia, his office said Wednesday.

The special defence and security council meetings typically bring Macron together with a limited group of officials, including Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and the ministers for defence, interior, economy and foreign affairs.

On Wednesday, a person was fatally shot in the French Pacific territory as violent unrest over a constitutional reform pushed by Paris roiled the archipelago, which has long sought independence.

