Parents Allegedly Killed by Son in Morena District of Madhya Pradesh

PTI | Morena | Updated: 15-05-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:13 IST
A 35-year-old man beat his parents to death in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Wednesday.

Harendra Sharma (35) fatally attacked his mother and father at Kutwar village under the jurisdiction of Mata Basaiya police station on Tuesday, an official said. The accused struck his father Omprakash Sharma (70) and mother Urmila (65) with an iron road while they were asleep, said police station in-charge Jaipal Singh.

Locals said Harendra is mentally disturbed and he used to fight with his parents every day over money, the official said.

After killing his parents, the accused fled from the spot, the official said, adding that a search is on to track him down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

