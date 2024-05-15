Ukraine tries to prevent Russia from accumulating forces in Vovchansk's north
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:59 IST
The Ukrainian military said on Wednesday it was trying to prevent Russia from accumulating troops in the northern part of Vovchansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
The general staff said on Telegram that Russian troops were regrouping in the region, and trying to set up positions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian strike kills at least two in Ukraine's Kharkiv, say officials
Russia targets railway in Ukraine's Kharkiv, one person dead, officials say
Russian guided bombs kill two in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, governor says
US Defense Secretary says there was no indication Hamas planning attack on US troops
Syria says Israeli strike outside Damascus injures eight troops