China says 'bullying' tariff hike shows that some in US have lost their minds
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:59 IST
- Country:
- China
The U.S. move to raise tariffs on Chinese goods is a case of "typical bullying" and "shows that some people in the United States have reached the point of losing their minds," China's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
"The U.S.'s suppression of China does not prove that the U.S. is strong, but rather exposes that the U.S. has lost its self-confidence and is out of order," Minister Wang Yi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's April factory activity grows at slower pace
China to conduct military activities in East China Sea on May 1-9
Philippines coast guard says vessel damaged from China's use of water canon
China's slow April factory, services activity dents economic momentum
UPDATE 1-China's coast guard expels Philippine vessels from Scarborough Shoal, state media says