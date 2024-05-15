China says 'bullying' tariff hike shows that some in US have lost their minds

The U.S. move to raise tariffs on Chinese goods is a case of "typical bullying" and "shows that some people in the United States have reached the point of losing their minds," China's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"The U.S.'s suppression of China does not prove that the U.S. is strong, but rather exposes that the U.S. has lost its self-confidence and is out of order," Minister Wang Yi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

