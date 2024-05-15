Left Menu

FIFA Considers Globalizing League Soccer Matches

FIFA is considering allowing domestic soccer matches to be played outside their home countries. International investors and promoters may benefit from this, but fans could face objections due to potential long-distance travel. FIFA is forming a panel to review rule amendments and address concerns such as fairness, fan notification, and the impact on hosting countries.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:12 IST
  • Thailand

FIFA moved Wednesday toward ending decades of soccer tradition by reviewing the rules that currently block domestic league games being played in other countries.

Fans are likely to object to their teams' home matches potentially being moved thousands of miles (kilometers) away.

The United States and Saudi Arabia are expected to be willing hosts to lure competitive games from top European countries, and FIFA recently agreed to withdraw from an ongoing court case in New York filed by promoter Relevent to challenge the policy.

The new FIFA policy will likely be attractive to the growing number of international owners of European clubs, including the wave of U.S. investors in the English Premier League, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1, and state-backed teams like Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City, Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi-owned Newcastle. FIFA is now creating a panel of 10-15 people representing soccer stakeholders to advise within months on amending the rules on so-called "out-of-territory" games. The rules were last amended in 2014.

Attempts since then to have European league games abroad, including taking Barcelona to Miami in 2019, were blocked as U.S. promoters seek to give fans more than just preseason exhibition games involving the world's best club teams.

FIFA directed its working group, which is yet to be appointed, to consider fairness and giving "advance notice to fans who may miss the opportunity to attend a home or away match in the home territory." Other factors for the FIFA panel include "respect for the recognized structure of international football" and potential disruption to fans, teams and leagues in the country hosting "out-of-territory" games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

