Israel's Netanyahu rejects UN backing of Palestinian statehood bid

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:52 IST
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday his government unanimously rejected the U.N. decision to promote the recognition of a Palestinian state, his office said.

"We will not let them establish a terror state from which they can attack us even more," Netanyahu said. "Nobody will prevent us, Israel, from exercising our basic right to defend ourselves - not the U.N. General Assembly and not any other entity."

