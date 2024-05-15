Russian forces take control of three settlements in Ukraine, defence ministry says
Russian forces have taken control of two more settlements in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and one in the Zaporizhzhia region, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. Russian troops captured Hlyboke and Lukiantsi in Kharkiv and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia, the ministry said. Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. (Writing by Lucy Papachristou)
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:54 IST
