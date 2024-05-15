France to declare state of emergency in New Caledonia - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron will ask during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to declare a state of emergency in New Caledonia, where three people were killed during a second day of rioting after France's National Assembly approved changes to voting rules in the Pacific island, the French Presidency said.

The last time France took such a measure for its overseas territory was in January 1985, during a peak of recurring violent conflicts between French authorities and a pro-independence movement that spanned most of the 1980s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)