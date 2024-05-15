US will keep imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises backing Russia, Blinken says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-05-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 17:38 IST
The United States will continue to levy sanctions against enterprises involved in China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
He told a press briefing in Kyiv that the U.S. was "deeply concerned" about China's support for Russia's defence industry.
