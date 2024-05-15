Left Menu

Young Woman Stabbed to Death in Hubballi, Acquaintance Arrested

He had also threatened her that she will meet the same fate as that of Neha Hiremath, Anjalis sister Yashodha told reporters here.When we informed police about his threats, they didnt pursue it seriously and today see, my sister is dead, she said.Anjalis family and the local residents of the area staged a protest here demanding strict action against the accused.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Just weeks after college student Neha Hiremath was stabbed to death by her former classmate, which led to a political slugfest and demands for a CBI probe, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her house by an acquaintance on Wednesday.

Vishwa alias Girish Sawant, 23, knocked on the door of Anjali Ambigera's residence at Veerapur Oni area, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Bendigeri police station limits here, at around 5.45 am. When she opened the door, Girish stabbed Anjali to death with a knife and fled the place, a senior police officer said, adding that her sister witnessed the brutal murder.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, Girish, police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab him.

It appears that the murder of Anjali is not just similar to that of Neha, but the killer had allegedly threatened that she would face the college student's fate, according to her sister, who accused the police of inaction when informed of the threat.

Neha Hiremath, 23, was stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khodunaik inside her college campus in Hubballi last month, which prompted the BJP to allege 'love jihad' as the motive -- as the accused is a Muslim -- and seek a CBI probe.

''Girish was harassing my sister Anjali for sometime now. He expressed his love to her but my sister declines. He even pressured my sister to go with him to Mysuru. He had also threatened her that she will meet the same fate as that of Neha Hiremath,'' Anjali's sister Yashodha told reporters here.

''When we informed police about his threats, they didn't pursue it seriously and today see, my sister is dead,'' she said.

Anjali's family and the local residents of the area staged a protest here demanding strict action against the accused. Later, the police reached the spot and dispersed them, assuring them that justice will be delivered.

Anjali's father Mohan said that around seven months ago she had told them that Girish was harassing her.

''I had warned him (Girish). But today morning, unfortunately my daughter was murdered by this same person. The accused has to be punished,'' he said.

No girl should be in the situation that Anjali has been in, her family said, and demanded strict action against the accused who is still at large.

