France issues Interpol search warrant for a fugitive gangster known as "The Fly"

Interpol has issue a "Red Notice" search warrant for escaped French prisoner Mohamed AMRA, alias "The Fly" at the request of French authorities, Interpol said in a statement on X.

Hundreds of police fanned out across northern France on a massive manhunt for a fugitive gangster known as "The Fly" on Wednesday, a day after he was sprung from a prison van by gunmen in an attack that killed two prison guards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)