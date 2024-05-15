Left Menu

France issues Interpol search warrant for a fugitive gangster known as "The Fly"

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Interpol has issue a "Red Notice" search warrant for escaped French prisoner Mohamed AMRA, alias "The Fly" at the request of French authorities, Interpol said in a statement on X.

Hundreds of police fanned out across northern France on a massive manhunt for a fugitive gangster known as "The Fly" on Wednesday, a day after he was sprung from a prison van by gunmen in an attack that killed two prison guards.

