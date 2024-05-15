Left Menu

President Ramaphosa honors late Elijah Barayi at memorial lecture

The President pointed out that these "hard-won rights" must be vigilantly safeguarded against any efforts to undermine them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:19 IST
President Ramaphosa honors late Elijah Barayi at memorial lecture
The President called for investments in technology, infrastructure, and education to foster sustainable and inclusive economic growth and job creation. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently honored the legacy of the late unionist and anti-apartheid activist Elijah Barayi during the inaugural memorial lecture held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus. Barayi, a significant figure in South Africa’s labor movement and a founding leader of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), was commemorated for his pivotal role in promoting workers' rights during the apartheid era.

During his speech, President Ramaphosa reflected on the profound impact of Barayi’s activism, which has been instrumental in shaping the labor-related laws now enshrined in South Africa’s Constitution. He highlighted that, thanks to leaders like Barayi and the efforts of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), South African workers today enjoy rights such as collective bargaining, the right to strike, and assurances of safe working conditions—principles that are protected under the constitution.

The President pointed out that these "hard-won rights" must be vigilantly safeguarded against any efforts to undermine them. He expressed concern over recent calls to curtail collective bargaining rights and scrap the minimum wage, emphasizing the need for strong trade unions to prevent a rollback of these fundamental protections.

Looking to the future, Ramaphosa discussed how the global shifts toward technological advances and globalization are reshaping the labor landscape. He underscored the necessity for South Africa to adapt through innovation and entrepreneurship, while still prioritizing the protection of workers' rights and promoting social dialogue. The President called for investments in technology, infrastructure, and education to foster sustainable and inclusive economic growth and job creation.

Despite the progress since the end of apartheid, Ramaphosa acknowledged the persistent inequality and hardship faced by many South Africans. He stressed the ongoing commitment required to address these disparities, invoking Barayi’s memory as a beacon for continuing efforts to enhance the nation's social and economic framework.

President Ramaphosa’s address concluded with a call to honor Barayi’s memory by renewing efforts to build a stronger, more equitable South Africa, and to advance freedom and social justice both nationally and globally.     

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024