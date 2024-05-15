President Ramaphosa honors late Elijah Barayi at memorial lecture

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently honored the legacy of the late unionist and anti-apartheid activist Elijah Barayi during the inaugural memorial lecture held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus. Barayi, a significant figure in South Africa’s labor movement and a founding leader of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), was commemorated for his pivotal role in promoting workers' rights during the apartheid era.

During his speech, President Ramaphosa reflected on the profound impact of Barayi’s activism, which has been instrumental in shaping the labor-related laws now enshrined in South Africa’s Constitution. He highlighted that, thanks to leaders like Barayi and the efforts of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), South African workers today enjoy rights such as collective bargaining, the right to strike, and assurances of safe working conditions—principles that are protected under the constitution.

The President pointed out that these "hard-won rights" must be vigilantly safeguarded against any efforts to undermine them. He expressed concern over recent calls to curtail collective bargaining rights and scrap the minimum wage, emphasizing the need for strong trade unions to prevent a rollback of these fundamental protections.

Looking to the future, Ramaphosa discussed how the global shifts toward technological advances and globalization are reshaping the labor landscape. He underscored the necessity for South Africa to adapt through innovation and entrepreneurship, while still prioritizing the protection of workers' rights and promoting social dialogue. The President called for investments in technology, infrastructure, and education to foster sustainable and inclusive economic growth and job creation.

Despite the progress since the end of apartheid, Ramaphosa acknowledged the persistent inequality and hardship faced by many South Africans. He stressed the ongoing commitment required to address these disparities, invoking Barayi’s memory as a beacon for continuing efforts to enhance the nation's social and economic framework.

President Ramaphosa’s address concluded with a call to honor Barayi’s memory by renewing efforts to build a stronger, more equitable South Africa, and to advance freedom and social justice both nationally and globally.