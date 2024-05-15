US sanctions two commanders of Sudan's paramilitary RSF

The United States Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday that it has imposed sanctions on two top commanders of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following attacks in North Darfur.

The commanders who were sanctioned are major general Osman Mohamed Hamid Mohamed, who is the RSF's head of operations, and the group's RSF Central Darfur commander Ali Yagoub Gibril, the statement said.

