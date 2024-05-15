Israel's Gallant says gov't must no evade question of post-war Gaza rule

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called on the government on Wednesday to make a decision about post-war governance in the Gaza Strip, saying he would not support open-ended Israeli military rule over the Palestinian territory.

In a televised news conference, Gallant said that, since soon after the conflict began in October, he had promoted a plan for a new Palestinian administration not linked to Hamas but "got no response" from various Israeli cabinet forums. (Writing by Dan Williams)

