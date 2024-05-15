Left Menu

Slovak PM Fico still undergoing surgery, says minister

Updated: 15-05-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 23:46 IST
Slovak PM Fico still undergoing surgery, says minister
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is still undergoing surgery and is in an extremely serious condition, Defence Minister Robert Kalinak told reporters on Wednesday, after he was shot and wounded in an attempted assassination.

Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said authorities suspected the attack was politically motivated.

