Europe finds itself teetering on the edge of expansive conflict as tension from the ongoing war in Ukraine escalates, according to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Addressing these concerns on Thursday, Fico emphasized the urgent need for political leaders to actively seek peace in the region.

Prime Minister Fico, who has maintained a cautious relationship with Russia, expressed apprehension over potential drone activities that could trigger NATO's common defense clause. Such incidents, he warned, could inadvertently draw Slovakia into the vortex of an armed conflict.

This statement comes ahead of Fico's planned visit to Ukraine, where he is scheduled to participate in discussions with multiple European leaders. The meeting underscores the growing need for diplomatic solutions to avoid further destabilization in Europe.