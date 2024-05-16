Left Menu

Brief clashes erupt after pro-Palestinian march to Israeli embassy in Athens

More than 2,500 people marched through the streets of Athens to the embassy carrying Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine!" A group of protesters broke off the march, which was largely peaceful, and hurled stones at police who had formed a security cordon outside the embassy.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 16-05-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 01:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

A group of protesters broke off the march, which was largely peaceful, and hurled stones at police who had formed a security cordon outside the embassy. Police fired tear gas to disperse them. Three people were detained during the brief clashes, a police official said.

A group of protesters broke off the march, which was largely peaceful, and hurled stones at police who had formed a security cordon outside the embassy. Police fired tear gas to disperse them. Three people were detained during the brief clashes, a police official said.

Earlier this month, violence broke out during a pro-Palestinian rally in central Athens, a day after the Israeli military launched a ground and air operation in part of eastern Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

