Left Menu

3 dead after small plane crashes in Tennessee

Three perished in a small plane crash in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Wednesday. The plane, traveling from Louisiana to Kentucky, crashed near Nashville, leaving a mile-long debris field. No structures were damaged. The victims' identities remain undisclosed. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash, which involved a Beechcraft V35.

PTI | Franklin | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:02 IST
3 dead after small plane crashes in Tennessee
  • Country:
  • United States

Three people are dead after a small plane crashed on Wednesday in Williamson County, local officials confirmed.

Williamson County Chief Deputy Mark Elrod told reporters that the plane had left Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was headed to Louisville, Kentucky, but crashed in Tennessee near Leiper's Fork, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) south of Nashville, around noon local time.

"It does appear that the plane did break up in the air," Elrod said.

Elrod added that the debris field is more than a mile long, but no structures have been reported damaged.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Jill Burgin, spokesperson for the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, said they received a 911 call at about 12:05 p.m.

"He just said a possible plane crash, but he didn't have a lot of details," Burgin told reporters during Wednesday's news conference "He just heard a sound and saw debris so that's all the information he gave".

The Federal Aviation Association has identified the plane as a single-engine Beechcraft V35.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024