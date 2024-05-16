Left Menu

NZ imposes further sanctions on entities supporting Russian invasion

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-05-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 11:30 IST
  • New Zealand

In a decisive move, Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced additional sanctions targeting 28 individuals and 14 entities implicated in providing military and strategic backing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Expressing New Zealand's unequivocal condemnation of Russia's illegal aggression against Ukraine, Minister Peters highlighted the pivotal role played by Russia's military-industrial complex in undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The latest wave of sanctions focuses on individuals and entities involved in facilitating the transfer of weaponry from North Korea (DPRK) to Russia, expressly intended for use in the conflict in Ukraine. Minister Peters also underscored the involvement of Iranian actors in providing military assistance to Russia, particularly through the transfer of drones.

Highlighting the reprehensible tactic of forced relocation, the sanctions also target those complicit in facilitating the relocation of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-occupied territories. Minister Peters condemned this tactic as a cynical attempt by Russia to advance its invasion objectives, including undermining Ukraine's sovereign identity.

The announcement follows the issuance of arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court in March 2023 for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. These warrants were issued in response to allegations of their involvement in the forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Since the enactment of the Russia Sanctions Act in March 2022, New Zealand has steadily escalated its punitive measures, with this latest round bringing the total number of sanctioned individuals and entities to over 1,700. Alongside these sanctions, New Zealand has also implemented a range of trade measures to further isolate entities complicit in supporting Russian aggression.

Minister Peters reiterated New Zealand's unwavering commitment to standing in solidarity with Ukraine and condemned all actions that undermine international peace and security. The imposition of these sanctions underscores New Zealand's determination to hold accountable those who enable and perpetuate violence and aggression.    

