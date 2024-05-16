Left Menu

Fire erupts at grid station in Udhampur

A fire erupted at a grid station in J&K's Udhampur district, triggering efforts to contain it. The grid station, located in Battal Ballian industrial area, houses oil stock and large transformers. Police and firefighters are on-site, employing foam to extinguish the blaze.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 12:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a grid station in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday and efforts are underway to control it, police said.

They said the grid station is in the Battal Ballian industrial area and police and fire department personnel are at the spot.

''We are trying to control the fire as there is oil stock and big transformers there,'' Deputy Superintendent of Police Prahlad Sharma said.

He said efforts are being made to extinguish it with foam.

