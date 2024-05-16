Fire erupts at grid station in Udhampur

A fire broke out at a grid station in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday and efforts are underway to control it, police said.

They said the grid station is in the Battal Ballian industrial area and police and fire department personnel are at the spot.

''We are trying to control the fire as there is oil stock and big transformers there,'' Deputy Superintendent of Police Prahlad Sharma said.

He said efforts are being made to extinguish it with foam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)