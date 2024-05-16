Five Arrested in Maharashtra's Akola for Kidnapping Businessman

The police in Maharashtra's Akola district have arrested five persons for allegedly kidnapping a businessman, an official said on Thursday. The businessman was bundled into a car by two to three persons near his scrap godown on May 13. After being informed about the kidnapping, the police launched a probe and even announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for credible information connected with the case, the official said. The accused freed the businessman, whom they had brought on an autorickshaw, on Wednesday night. The crime branch which was tracking the auto subsequently arrested five persons for their alleged role in the kidnapping. They also recovered a car and two countrymade pistols from them, he said.

District Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh said the five kidnapped the businessman for easy money. They wanted to demand a ransom of Rs 1 crore, but could not get through to his family members, the SP said.

"All have previous criminal history. Stringent preventive action will be taken in the matter," he added.

