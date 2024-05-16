Tragic Crash in Jaipur Claims Four Lives, Injures Six in Head-On Collision
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Four people were killed and six others were injured in a collision between two SUVs here on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred on Manoharpura-Dausa highway under the Aandhi police station area. The Sub-Inspector said that in a bid to overtake each other, the two SUVs collided leaving four people dead and six others injured. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and injured are being treated in a hospital, he said.
