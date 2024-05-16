Slovakian Interior Minister Confirms Charges Against Suspect in Prime Minister Shooting
Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok announced charges against a "lone wolf" in the shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico. The attempted assassination has sparked concerns over political polarization in the country. Estok stated that the charged individual is not affiliated with any political groups.
The Slovak interior minister said Thursday that a "lone wolf" has been charged in the shooting that seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico.
The attempted assassination has shocked the small central European nation, with leaders blaming the attack in part on extreme political polarisation that has divided the country.
Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told a press conference that the man charged did not belong to any political groups.
