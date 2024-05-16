Left Menu

Slovakian Interior Minister Confirms Charges Against Suspect in Prime Minister Shooting

Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok announced charges against a "lone wolf" in the shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico. The attempted assassination has sparked concerns over political polarization in the country. Estok stated that the charged individual is not affiliated with any political groups.

PTI | Banskabystrica | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:20 IST
Slovakian Interior Minister Confirms Charges Against Suspect in Prime Minister Shooting

The Slovak interior minister said Thursday that a "lone wolf" has been charged in the shooting that seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The attempted assassination has shocked the small central European nation, with leaders blaming the attack in part on extreme political polarisation that has divided the country.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told a press conference that the man charged did not belong to any political groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024