PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:24 IST
Six Arrested in Connection with Murder of Congress Worker in Chhattisgarh
Six persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of a Congress worker in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

Vikram Bais (40) was shot dead on the night of May 13. As per the investigators, his previous enmity with one of the accused led to the murder. Vishwajit Nag, Sandeep Yadav alias Sanju, Rajiv Ranjan Yati alias Raju alias Bihari, R Samuel alias Rainuntalam, Jaspreet Singh Siddhu alias Potu and Vivek Adhikari alias Sidam were arrested in the case, a police official said, adding that efforts were on to nab two more accused, Manish Rathore and one Viplav.

Rathore was allegedly the mastermind of the crime, he said.

Yadav, Bihari and R Samuel are residents of Durg district while the remaining accused are from Narayanpur district.

Police seized a pistol, halberd (axe-like weapon), mobile phones and the motorcycle used in the crime, the official said. Manish Rathore had old enmity with Bais, and he along with Nag, Adhikari, Siddhu and Viplav decided to kill Bais one and a half months ago. The plan was hatched at a coffee house in Bhilai and the pistol was procured from Bihar, the official said. It was Yadav and Nag who allegedly executed the actual crime and later hid the weapon in Rathore's godown, he said.

Rathore had earlier threatened some local journalists and he was also involved in threatening the president of a transport association in the name of Maoists, the official said.

Further probe is on, he added.

