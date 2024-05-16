Novo Nordisk building site hit by fire, Danish TV2 reports
Updated: 16-05-2024 17:52 IST
A fire broke out at a Novo Nordisk construction site in the Danish city of Kalundborg on Thursday, TV2 News reported, citing local police.
A Novo Nordisk spokesperson confirmed there was a fire but declined to comment further.
It was not immediately clear what the rapidly expanding maker of weight-loss drug Wegovy was building at the site.
