Novo Nordisk building site hit by fire, Danish TV2 reports

A fire broke out at a Novo Nordisk construction site in the Danish city of Kalundborg on Thursday, TV2 News reported, citing local police.

A Novo Nordisk spokesperson confirmed there was a fire but declined to comment further.

It was not immediately clear what the rapidly expanding maker of weight-loss drug Wegovy was building at the site.

