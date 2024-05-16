Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Police Head Constable in Ambala, Haryana
PTI | Ambala | Updated: 16-05-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A head constable was killed after his car was hit by a truck near Shahzadpur in Haryana's Ambala district on Thursday, police said.
Balwinder Singh, who was posted at the Shahzadpur police station, was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital, they said. The truck's driver was arrested, police said and added that Singh's body was handed over to his family after postmortem at the Naraingarh Civil Hospital.
