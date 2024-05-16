Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Police Head Constable in Ambala, Haryana

Head Constable Balwinder Singh died in Ambala after his car collided with a truck. Singh was pronounced dead at the hospital. The truck driver was arrested and Singh's body was released to his family after an autopsy.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 16-05-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 18:19 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Police Head Constable in Ambala, Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable was killed after his car was hit by a truck near Shahzadpur in Haryana's Ambala district on Thursday, police said.

Balwinder Singh, who was posted at the Shahzadpur police station, was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital, they said. The truck's driver was arrested, police said and added that Singh's body was handed over to his family after postmortem at the Naraingarh Civil Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024