US bars imports from 26 cotton traders, warehouses over Uyghur forced labor
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 18:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is blocking imports from 26 cotton traders or warehouse facilities that it says are linked to forced Uyghur labor, a U.S. government notice posted online on Thursday said.
The move adds the entities to the United States' forced labor entity list for their involvement with the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, according to the notice published in the Federal Register.
