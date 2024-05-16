US bars imports from 26 cotton traders, warehouses over Uyghur forced labor

The United States is blocking imports from 26 cotton traders or warehouse facilities that it says are linked to forced Uyghur labor, a U.S. government notice posted online on Thursday said.

The move adds the entities to the United States' forced labor entity list for their involvement with the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, according to the notice published in the Federal Register.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)