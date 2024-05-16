Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 19:30 IST

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 19:30 IST
Novo Nordisk is optimistic that Kalundborg fire won't delay expansion

Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it was "optimistic" that a fire at a construction site in Kalundborg, Denmark, a key manufacturing hub, would not delay its plans to boost production capacity of its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy and Ozempic for diabetes.

A fire broke out earlier on Thursday on the roof of a building under construction in Kalundborg, where Novo is investing around $6 billion to boost capacity and meet soaring demand for Wegovy and Ozempic. "This has no impact on existing production," a spokesman said.

"We are optimistic that it will not impact production timelines," he said. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the area in Kalundborg in videos and pictures published by Danish TV2 news and other media.

Shares in Novo Nordisk fell 3.4% immediately after the news and were trading down 0.6% at 1340 GMT. Danish police said the fire, which broke out near a ventilation shaft, had been extinguished but that smoke would continue from the site for the coming hours. ( Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, Terje Solsvik and Jacob Gronholt Pedersen; Editing by Anna Ringstrom and Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

