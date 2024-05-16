South Africa seeks halt to Israel's Rafah offensive at World Court

South Africa asked the top U.N. court on Thursday to order a halt to the Rafah offensive as part of its case in The Hague accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip, saying the Palestinian people faced "ongoing annihilation". The hearings at the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, come after South Africa last week asked for additional emergency measures to protect Rafah, a southern Gaza city where more than a million Palestinians have been sheltering.

It also asked the court to order Israel to allow unimpeded access to Gaza for U.N. officials, organisations providing humanitarian aid, and journalists and investigators. It added that Israel has so far ignored and violated earlier court orders. "The key point today is that Israel's declared aim of wiping Gaza from the map is about to be realized," said South Africa's legal representative Vaughan Lowe, told the panel of judges.

"Further, evidence of appalling crimes and atrocities is literally being destroyed and bulldozed, in effect wiping the slate clean for those who've committed these crimes and making a mockery of justice," he said. South Africa was presenting arguments in support of its request for additional emergency measures on Thursday.

Israel, which has denounced South Africa's claim that it is violating the 1949 Genocide Convention as baseless, will respond on Friday. In previous filings it stressed it had stepped up efforts to get humanitarian aid into Gaza as the ICJ had ordered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)