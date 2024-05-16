Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis will target all ships heading to Israel, group says

Al-Houthi urged China, Russia, Asian and European countries to not transport goods to Israeli ports. Houthis have previously said their main targets are Israel, and its allies the United States and Britain.

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:11 IST
All ships heading to Israeli ports will be targeted by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis and not just in the Red Sea region, the group's leaded Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday.

The group has threatened to extend their attacks on ships heading to Israeli ports to the Mediterranean Sea, in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians during Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza. Al-Houthi urged China, Russia, Asian and European countries to not transport goods to Israeli ports.

Houthis have previously said their main targets are Israel, and its allies the United States and Britain. "Everyone must stop transporting to the occupied Palestinian ports... It is in the interest of all companies to stop transporting to the Israeli enemy towards the Mediterranean Sea or in any direction," al-Houthi said.

Houthi attacks have raised the cost of shipping and insurance by disrupting a key trade route between Asia and Europe, forcing shipping firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

