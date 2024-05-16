Left Menu

Gangster involved with gang involved in showroom shooting nabbed

Gangster involved with gang involved in showroom shooting nabbed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:23 IST
Gangster involved with gang involved in showroom shooting nabbed
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old active member of Naveen Bali gang, which was allegedly involved in an incident of firing at a car showroom in Tilak Nagar, was arrested by the Delhi Police with a pistol and six cartridges in his possession, an officer said on Thursday.

Gangster Abhishek was previously involved in four cases of murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and Arms Act in Delhi and Haryana, he said.

''A tip-off was received on May 10, that gang members of notorious criminal Naveen Bali gang who (sic) was recently on May 6 involved in firing several rounds at Fusion Car Showroom in Tilak Nagar to extort money will be at Vijay Nagar,'' a senior police officer of the Special Cell said.

Based on the information, a team was formed and a stakeout was set up.

When Abhishek came and saw the police party, he whipped out his pistol and tried to fire at it, but he was overpowered and disarmed by the team, he said.

Abhishek during questioning disclosed that he had graduated from Delhi and following the death of his father, he came in contact with some criminals.

''While pursuing his graduation, he was involved in a case of assault and quarrel that was registered at Alipur Police Station. He recently had provided shelter to the shooters of Bali gang. We have started further investigation into the matter,'' said the officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024