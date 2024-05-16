Gangster involved with gang involved in showroom shooting nabbed

A 27-year-old active member of Naveen Bali gang, which was allegedly involved in an incident of firing at a car showroom in Tilak Nagar, was arrested by the Delhi Police with a pistol and six cartridges in his possession, an officer said on Thursday.

Gangster Abhishek was previously involved in four cases of murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and Arms Act in Delhi and Haryana, he said.

''A tip-off was received on May 10, that gang members of notorious criminal Naveen Bali gang who (sic) was recently on May 6 involved in firing several rounds at Fusion Car Showroom in Tilak Nagar to extort money will be at Vijay Nagar,'' a senior police officer of the Special Cell said.

Based on the information, a team was formed and a stakeout was set up.

When Abhishek came and saw the police party, he whipped out his pistol and tried to fire at it, but he was overpowered and disarmed by the team, he said.

Abhishek during questioning disclosed that he had graduated from Delhi and following the death of his father, he came in contact with some criminals.

''While pursuing his graduation, he was involved in a case of assault and quarrel that was registered at Alipur Police Station. He recently had provided shelter to the shooters of Bali gang. We have started further investigation into the matter,'' said the officer.

