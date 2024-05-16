Left Menu

President Ramaphosa Assures Support for Families of George Collapse Victims

The President assured the bereaved families that the government would spare no effort in ensuring accountability and conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged unwavering government support for the families affected by the tragic building collapse in George, assuring them that every possible assistance will be provided during this difficult time.

Visiting the disaster site on Thursday, President Ramaphosa expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and injured workers who were trapped when the partially built structure collapsed. Of the 81 people on site during the incident, 62 have been rescued, while 32 lost their lives and 12 are hospitalized. Nineteen individuals remain unaccounted for.

Joined by various officials, including ministers and Western Cape Premier Allan Winde, President Ramaphosa received updates on rescue efforts and support measures in place for affected families. He commended the professionalism and dedication of those involved in the rescue operations.

The President assured the bereaved families that the government would spare no effort in ensuring accountability and conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. While acknowledging the urgency for answers, he emphasized the government's commitment to transparency, urging patience as investigations proceed.

Expressing condolences to the grieving families and wishing speedy recovery to the injured, President Ramaphosa underscored the current focus on saving lives, providing medical care, and facilitating repatriation or burial arrangements as needed.

In this challenging time, President Ramaphosa reiterated the government's steadfast commitment to supporting the affected families and addressing the aftermath of this tragic incident.     

