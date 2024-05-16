Left Menu

Woman, brother assaulted after car touches man in south Delhi

The officer said the caller informed the police that three to four men have beaten up a woman and her brother.On enquiry, it was revealed that an altercation began when the victims vehicle lightly brushed against one of these men while they were standing there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 21:44 IST
In an alleged road rage case here, a woman and her brother were allegedly beaten up by a group of men here after their car brushed against one of them, police said on Thursday.

''On Wednesday, a PCR call regarding assault with a brother and sister in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area was received at 8 pm. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot,'' a senior police officer said. The officer said the caller informed the police that three to four men have beaten up a woman and her brother.

''On enquiry, it was revealed that an altercation began when the victims' vehicle lightly brushed against one of these men while they were standing there. Later, these men beat up the siblings, broke the front and rear window pane of their vehicle and fled away,'' the police officer said. According to the police, an FIR has been registered against three to four men and efforts are on to nab the accused.

