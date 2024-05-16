Russia does not have the numbers for Kharkiv breakthrough, top NATO commander says
Russia's military does not have the necessary numbers to reach a strategic breakthrough in the region around Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli said on Thursday.
Speaking after a NATO meeting in Brussels, Cavoli said he was confident Ukrainian forces would hold their lines in the region.
