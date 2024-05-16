Left Menu

Siblings go missing, family alleges kidnapping

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-05-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 23:59 IST
Two brothers, aged 14 and 11 years, have gone missing from Kalwa area here with a family member alleging that they were kidnapped, police said. The boys were kidnapped by unidentified persons on Wednesday from the Sitlamata temple area where they live, as per the complaint registered by their aunt.

Police registered an FIR under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and probe is on, an official said.

