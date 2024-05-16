Siblings go missing, family alleges kidnapping

Two brothers, aged 14 and 11 years, have gone missing from Kalwa area here with a family member alleging that they were kidnapped, police said. The boys were kidnapped by unidentified persons on Wednesday from the Sitlamata temple area where they live, as per the complaint registered by their aunt.

Police registered an FIR under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and probe is on, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)