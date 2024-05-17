Left Menu

Four militants arrested in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 17-05-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 08:49 IST
Four militants of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People War Group) were arrested by a combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles in Thoubal district, an officer said on Friday.

''Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, a coordinated operation was launched at Yairipok Bazaar area during which the militants were arrested on Thursday,'' the police officer said.

The officer said five mobile handsets, two 9mm pistols with 15 live rounds, five demand letters, twenty 5.56mm ammunition, four 7.62mm ammunition were seized from the possession of arrested militants.

Police also apprehended one active member of the proscribed outfit KCP (Taibanganba) organization from Imphal West district on Thursday. The arrested militant was involved in extortion of money from shops located at Paona and Thangal bazar in the Imphal area, police said, adding one .32 pistol along with four live round ammunition were seized from his possession.

