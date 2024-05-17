Rs 1 crore cash, kilo of gold seized from absconding cop’s house in Maharashtra’s Beed district

The police in Maharashtra's Beed district have seized Rs 1.08 crore cash and gold and jewellery worth Rs 72 lakh from the house of a cop named in a corruption case, an official said on Friday.

Police inspector Haribhau Khade (52) has been on the run since he was named in the graft case on May 15. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked Khade and two others for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore, which they later brought down to Rs 30 lakh, for not making a complainant an accused in a case, the official said.

The ACB first trapped one of the accused, Kushak Jain (29), after he collected the initial instalment of Rs 5 lakh.

After getting a warrant, the police on Thursday searched Khade's house in the Chanakyapuri area of Beed. They seized Rs 1.08 crore cash, 970 grams of gold biscuits and jewellery worth Rs 72 lakh and 5.5 kg of silver, he said.

The police have also seized property documents concerning four flats and a commercial shop owned by Khade, the official added.

