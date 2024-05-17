UN rights chief warns Sudan commanders of catastrophe in al-Fashir
The U.N. human rights chief said on Friday he was "horrified" by escalating violence near Sudan's al-Fashir and held discussions this week with commanders from both sides of the conflict, warning of a humanitarian disaster if the city is attacked.
"The High Commissioner (Volker Turk) warned both commanders that fighting in (al-Fashir), where more than 1.8 million residents and internally displaced people are currently encircled and at imminent risk of famine, would have a catastrophic impact on civilians, and would deepen intercommunal conflict with disastrous humanitarian consequences," said Ravina Shamdasani, Turk's spokesperson, at a Geneva press briefing.
