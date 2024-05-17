World Court hearing interrupted by anti-Israel protest
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 15:12 IST
Hearings at the International Court of Justice were briefly interrupted on Friday by a protester who called out "liars" as an Israeli official was presenting arguments.
A women was seen being removed by court security guards.
