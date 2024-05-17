12th India-Mongolia Joint Working Group meeting strengthens defence cooperation

The 12th Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting between the Defence Ministries of India and Mongolia convened in Ulaanbaatar on May 16-17, 2024. Chaired jointly by Shri Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in India, and Brigadier General Gankhuyag Davagdorj, State Secretary of the MoD in Mongolia, the meeting saw the participation of India’s Ambassador to Mongolia, Shri Atul Malhari Gotsurve.

The discussions during the JWG reflected mutual satisfaction with the ongoing defence cooperation between the two nations. Reviewing progress on various bilateral defence initiatives, both sides identified avenues for further enhancing cooperation in these areas and articulated steps towards this goal. Additionally, both delegations exchanged perspectives on the current geopolitical landscape.

Highlighting the potential of India's defence industry capacity and capability, the Indian Joint Secretary expressed optimism about a fruitful partnership with the Armed Forces of Mongolia. The Mongolian delegation reciprocated this sentiment, displaying confidence in India's industry capabilities. Both sides acknowledged the deepening ties between their respective countries.

In addition to the JWG meeting, the Indian Joint Secretary and Ambassador also held discussions with Mr. B Bayarmagnai, Deputy Defence Minister of Mongolia, on bilateral cooperation matters. The delegation also visited a training establishment in Ulaanbaatar to review ongoing engagements.

India and Mongolia share longstanding historical, cultural, and civilizational ties, considering each other as 'Spiritual Neighbours'. In contemporary times, shared values such as democracy, freedom, and market economy serve to further strengthen the bond between the two nations.