Zelenskiy signs law allowing some convicts to serve in Ukraine's army
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:23 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a law allowing some categories of convicts to serve in the army, parliament's database showed on Friday.
A separate law enhancing fines for those not abiding by army mobilization rules was signed as well, its entry on the parliament's website showed.
