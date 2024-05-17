"Piyali Das Granted Bail by Cal HC: Relief for Sandeshkhali BJP Worker"

The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to Sandeshkhali BJP worker Piyali Das who surrendered before a lower court three days ago over a criminal case lodged against her.

Justice Jay Sengupta also directed that she be released from jail on personal bond forthwith.

A case was filed against Das alleging that she got the signature of a woman of Sandeshkhali on a blank paper which was later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.

After she surrendered on May 14, the additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court rejected the bail prayer of Das and remanded her to eight days' judicial custody.

The BJP worker moved the Calcutta High Court seeking bail.

Advocate Rajdeep Majumder submitted before the court that IPC 195A (forcing a person to give false evidence), a non-bailable section, was added against her by the police after she surrendered before the lower court.

The West Bengal government opposed the bail prayer.

The court directed that a final report on the investigation in the case lodged against Das could not be submitted without its permission.

The matter will be taken up for hearing again on June 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)