Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail to Saradha Scam Accused Sudipta Sen After 13 Years

The Calcutta High Court has conditionally released Sudipta Sen on bail, following his 13-year detention related to the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scheme. This decision came as a division bench cited Article 21 of the Constitution, emphasizing that prolonged detention without a trial violates the fundamental right to life and liberty.

The court acknowledged Sen's bail approval in almost all cases, including CBI matters. It stressed that denying bail would equate to an indefinite life sentence without conviction given the acknowledged 'stalemate' in proceedings. Consequently, Sen must provide a bond and adhere to specific restrictions, such as surrendering his passport and staying within West Bengal.

This ruling also noted Sen's health conditions while highlighting the state's failure in administrative processes. It instructed immediate actions to reconstruct missing case records and ensure timely trial proceedings, reflecting the gravity of financial misappropriations involved in the Saradha scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)