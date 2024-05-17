CBI Camps Out in Sandeshkhali
The CBI has set up a camp in Sandeshkhali, guarded by CRPF personnel, to build confidence among locals reportedly harassed for reporting sexual assault cases. This follows the Calcutta High Court's directive for confidence-building measures to protect complainants. Petitioner-lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal highlighted victims' hesitancy despite filing detailed affidavits. Tibrewal had previously submitted numerous complaints about sexual violence and other crimes. The court emphasized the CBI's capability to accurately document victims' statements.
The CBI has set up a camp in Sandeshkhali as part of its measures to build confidence among locals who were allegedly being harassed for speaking out to the central agency about sexual assault on them, officials said Friday.
The camp which will be guarded by CRPF personnel will also give opportunity to the investigation officers to work from 'ground zero' and collect information, they said.
The moves comes against the backdrop of Calcutta High Court's direction to the agency to take confidence-building measures in cases where the complainants seek adequate protection.
Petitioner-lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal had told the court that despite filing affidavits detailing the horrifying incidents, some victims of sexual assault were hesitant to speak out due to fear.
She had previously submitted several hundred complaints, encompassing allegations of sexual violence, land grabbing, assault, and property destruction to the court during an earlier hearing.
''As a premier investigating agency, they will have all the wherewithal and the expertise to record the correct statement of the victims,'' the court said.
