Two Men Fatally Attack Cab Driver in Nagpur

A 21-year-old taxi driver was stabbed to death by two persons over a personal dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Friday. The victim, Yash Vishnu Gonekar, a resident of the MHADA colony in Kapil Nagar, worked for a cab company, an official said. The accused, Sheikh Arbaz Shaikh Iqbal and Aslam alias Guddu Maksood Ansari, intercepted Gonekar's cab around 12.30 am and assaulted him with sharp weapons following an altercation, he said.

Gonekar was rushed to the Government Medical College & Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, and a manhunt has been launched for them, he said.

