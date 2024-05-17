Police Escort Swati Maliwal to Kejriwal's Residence Amid Assault Case Investigation
The Delhi Police Friday took AAP MP Swati Maliwal to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence here to recreate the crime scene as it investigates the alleged assault on her there earlier this week, officials said.Her statement in the case was recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court earlier in the day.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:29 IST
The Delhi Police Friday took AAP MP Swati Maliwal to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here to recreate the crime scene as it investigates the alleged assault on her there earlier this week, officials said.
Her statement in the case was recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court earlier in the day. The police have registered an FIR under sections relating to culpable homicide, restraint and the use of criminal force against a woman with intent to c her. They have booked Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over the assault.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
