Bibhav Kumar likely to be taken to CM's residence for recreating crime scene

The Delhi Police is likely to take Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to the CM's residence on Sunday for recreating the crime scene, officials said.

Kumar was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal's house on May 13 morning.

He might be taken to the CM's residence on Sunday to recreate the scene of crime, an officer said on Saturday.

Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, was arrested from the CM's residence around 12 noon on Saturday. The officer added that Kumar has been interrogated about why he went to the house on Saturday morning. It is suspected that he might have gone to tamper with evidence, the officer said.

''As soon, we got to know about the Kumar's presence at the CM's residence on Saturday morning, a team from the local police station was sent to nab him,'' the officer said. Police have asked Kumar where he was at the time of filing of the FIR against him at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday. Earlier, they had that suspected he was staying in Punjab as his mobile-phone was unreachable.

Kumar has been asked multiple about the incidents of May 13, the officials said. His mobile-phones have been confiscated and police are trying to know what all communications he had with Maliwal, they said added that he has deleted chats and other content.

Another officer said he was also questioned about what he was doing at the CM's residence when Maliwal reached there at 9 am on May 13.

Police also asked him questions about Kejriwal's presence at the house on the day of the incident, the officer said.

Kumar in his counter complaint with police has said that Maliwal had barged into the house of Kejriwal without an appointment. He said that when he tried to stop her, she misbehaved with him.

The Delhi Police has collected footage from eight CCTV cameras and the DVR from the CM's residence.

An officer said there was no CCTV camera installed in the drawing room of CM's residence where the alleged assault on Maliwal took place.

