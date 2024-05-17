Elite Elegance: Maryam Nawaz Wears Police Uniform Again

Pakistan Punjab province's first woman Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday again donned a police uniform that caused quite a stir with the opposition terming it a ''cheap tactic'' to attract attention on social media.

Maryam appeared in the Punjab Elite Force uniform to attend a passing-out parade ceremony held at the Elite Training Centre Baidian Lahore here on Friday.

In April last, Maryam Nawaz had attended a passing-out ceremony for women constables decked out in a Punjab police uniform.

The issue remained among the top trends on social media here with many users questioning the logic behind the CM's appearing in police uniform every now and then.

On the previous occasion, a Lahore-based lawyer had filed a petition before a sessions court in Lahore seeking the registration of a case against CM Maryam for ''impersonating a police officer''. The matter is still pending in the court.

Opposition the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said that CM Maryam is fond of ''modelling''. It said her main focus is on such things (wearing a police uniform) instead of paying attention to the real problems of over 120m people of Punjab.

In the face of the criticism, the Punjab police defended Maryam's decision to wear a police uniform saying it is an honour for them that the CM chose to wear police uniform on two occasions.

Inspecting the parade on a jeep Maryam Nawaz also had a photograph session with the female commandos.

Addressing the ceremony CM Maryam said:" I am feeling the same amount of rejoicing which you are feeling by participating in the passing out parade by wearing the Elite Police uniform. I have donned the uniform to express solidarity with you.'' ''I am fully backing the police force and will provide all facilities and technology to them. All resources will be utilised to enhance the abilities of the police force,'' she said and added the police checkposts were being subjected to attacks at the Punjab border which were bravely combated by the police sepoys.

She also inspected the latest weapons and held them in hand to aim at the target.

