Russian media report blast at St Petersburg military academy

Russian media on Friday reported an explosion at the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps in St Petersburg.

State news agency RIA cited local officials as saying a resident had reported a blast at the military academy. Baza, a Telegram channel linked to law enforcement, said that seven people had been injured. (Writing by Felix Light, Editing by Franklin Paul)

